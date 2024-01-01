Sentry Single Tenant Instance

Resources

The goal with Single Tenant solution is to give you a SaaS like experience, except your resources and liabilities are not shared with other tenants. Your data is isolated. You get guaranteed uptime, support, and a fully managed solution by Sentry.

Sentry will still maintain and automatically apply updates to keep your instance up to date and functioning, while your data at rest remains even more secure. It’s perfect for those who are concerned about data isolation and/or geography.

